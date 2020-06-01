Ruben Carlo Sr.
Vineland - Ruben "Pops" Carlo Sr., 86, of Vineland, New Jersey, passed away on May 29, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones. Ruben was born July 23, 1933 in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico. He became a resident on Vineland in 1982. Ruben dedicated his life not only to his wife and children but also took pride as an employee for Tri-Dim where he retired from after 40 years. He was a veteran, having served in the US Navy. Ruben was an avid fan of the NY Mets. He is survived by his children, Jackie Candelaria, William and Jenny Carlo, Carmen Carlo Perez, Carlos & Brenda Carlo along with 16 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; his siblings Alicia, Genoveva, Nelson, Marivi, Rochin and Julio Carlo, as well as many nieces and nephews. Ruben was predeceased by his wife of 57 years Gloria Clavell and his son Ruben Carlo Jr.. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, services will be private for his immediate family. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.