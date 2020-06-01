Ruben Carlo Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ruben's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruben Carlo Sr.

Vineland - Ruben "Pops" Carlo Sr., 86, of Vineland, New Jersey, passed away on May 29, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones. Ruben was born July 23, 1933 in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico. He became a resident on Vineland in 1982. Ruben dedicated his life not only to his wife and children but also took pride as an employee for Tri-Dim where he retired from after 40 years. He was a veteran, having served in the US Navy. Ruben was an avid fan of the NY Mets. He is survived by his children, Jackie Candelaria, William and Jenny Carlo, Carmen Carlo Perez, Carlos & Brenda Carlo along with 16 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; his siblings Alicia, Genoveva, Nelson, Marivi, Rochin and Julio Carlo, as well as many nieces and nephews. Ruben was predeceased by his wife of 57 years Gloria Clavell and his son Ruben Carlo Jr.. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, services will be private for his immediate family. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rone Funeral Service
1110 East Chestnut Avenue
Vineland, NJ 08360
856-691-4222
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved