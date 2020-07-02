1/1
Ruben Flores
Ruben Flores

Vineland - Ruben Flores, 63, of Vineland, NJ passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday June 30, 2020 at the Inspira Medical Center, Vineland, NJ one day after the death of his wife Sue-Anne (Zalinskie) Flores who passed away Monday June 29th at Inspira Medical Center. He was the son of the late Robert Flores. He was also pre deceased by his sister Violeta & brother Robert.

Before he suffered a traumatic brain injury, Ruben was employed as truck driver for Waste Management & previously for Cifaloglio Waste Company.

Ruben enjoyed working in his yard and maintaining his property. He always took care of his mother and enjoyed his daily visits with her as well as spending time with his other family members.

He is survived by his mother; Celestine (Ruiz) Flores, Brothers; Bienvenido Rosado, Abraham (Lucy) Flores, David Flores, Edwin (Janet) Flores & Nicholas (Rosa) Flores, Sisters; Zoraida Ortiz (Carmello), Adrian Flores as well as many nieces & nephews as well as the extended Zalinskie & Smith families.

Relatives & friends will be received on Wednesday July 8, 2020 from 9:30 to 11:00 AM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Road, Vineland, NJ where his funeral service will be conducted at 11 AM with burial to follow in the Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery. Social distancing practices will be followed and a face covering is required. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com






Published in The Daily Journal from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 696-0931
