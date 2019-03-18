Services
WAINWRIGHT-BERNHARDT FUNERAL HOME - Vineland
1024 E. LANDIS AVE.
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 691-0781
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruben Gomez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruben Gomez Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ruben Gomez Sr. Obituary
Ruben Gomez Sr.

Vineland - Ruben Gomez Sr. age 79, of Vineland passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019 in Eagleview Healthcare, Pittsgrove.

Ruben was born in Guayama, Puerto Rico to the late Tomas and Santos (Rodriguez) Gomez and he lived in Vineland for the past 60 years.

Prior to retirement, he was a Glass Grinder for Kontes Glass Co. of Vineland. Ruben was an avid Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies fan.

He was predeceased by his wife, Maria Gomez in 2002.

Survivors include two loving sons, Ruben Gomez Jr. and his wife Magaly of Vineland and Roberto Gomez of Millville. Also one granddaughter, Siani Gomez, three sisters, one brother and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held privately.

Please visit wbfuneralhome.com to send online condolences to the family.

Arrangements are by the WAINWRIGHT-BERNHARDT Funeral Home, Vineland.
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now