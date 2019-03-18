|
|
Ruben Gomez Sr.
Vineland - Ruben Gomez Sr. age 79, of Vineland passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019 in Eagleview Healthcare, Pittsgrove.
Ruben was born in Guayama, Puerto Rico to the late Tomas and Santos (Rodriguez) Gomez and he lived in Vineland for the past 60 years.
Prior to retirement, he was a Glass Grinder for Kontes Glass Co. of Vineland. Ruben was an avid Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies fan.
He was predeceased by his wife, Maria Gomez in 2002.
Survivors include two loving sons, Ruben Gomez Jr. and his wife Magaly of Vineland and Roberto Gomez of Millville. Also one granddaughter, Siani Gomez, three sisters, one brother and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be held privately.
Arrangements are by the WAINWRIGHT-BERNHARDT Funeral Home, Vineland.
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 18, 2019