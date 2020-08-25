Rudolph J. Danna Jr.
Bridgeton - Rudolph J. Danna Jr. "Rudy" 70, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020 at the University of Penn Hospital, Pa.
Rudy grew up in Vineland, NJ and was very well known for his contagious smile and generosity.
He was owner and founder of Rulyn's Garage of Rosenhayn over 50 years, owner and founder of Big Daddy's Sports Haven with his wife Judy and was one of the original founders of New Breed Gun Club.
Rudy faithfully served as the Township Committeeman since 2014 and was previous Mayor in 2016 and 2019.
His hobbies included, hunting, building his tow trucks, tinkering in the garage and working on Corvette's, which were his favorite car growing up.
He was a loving father, husband, most caring, generous man, always putting everyone first. He would give anyone the shirt off of his back at anytime. He was the one man you could always count on. He loved his friends, family and his Yorkie dogs dearly. Rudy truly was one in a million.
He is predeceased by his father, Rudolph J. Danna Sr. and mother, Florence (Meola) Danna.
Rudy is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Judy A Danna (DeMasse); sons, Rudolph J. III (Tara McGaha) and Michael, Jr. (Annie Laurella); grandchildren, Cainen, and one on the way, Alex, Layni, Allie and Lexi; sisters, Shirley Simoni (Ronnie), Karen Danna, Joyce Mcallops (Danna) and Roseann Burger (Danna).
Family and friends will be received on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 6pm to 8pm and again on Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 9am to 11am, followed by funeral services at 11am at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Rosenhayn. Memorial contributions may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research at Abramson Family Cancer Center, 421 Curie Blvd. Philadelphia, PA 19104. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com
