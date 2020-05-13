|
|
Rudolph "Rudy" Tolcser
Vineland - Rudolph "Rudy" Tolcser, 85, of Vineland, NJ passed away on Tuesday morning May 12, 2020 at the Hammonton Center, Hammonton, NJ. Rudy was born in the Bronx, NY and was a longtime Vineland City resident. He was the son of the late Barbara Bertha (Spiesz) & Paul P. Tolcser.
Before retiring, Rudy was employed as a Glass worker for Ace Glass Co., Vineland, NJ. Rudy enjoyed playing the accordion as well teaching the accordion & ballroom dancing.
He is survived by his wife of 39 yrs; Carol A. (Hawker) as well as several nieces & nephews.
Funeral services will be private. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal from May 13 to May 14, 2020