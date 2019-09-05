|
Rudolph Wesley Harris
Vineland - Rudolph Wesley Harris 79, of Vineland, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 26, 2019, at his residence surrounded by family. He was born in Maybeury, West Virginia and attended the local schools. Mr. Harris served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. He later attended Glassboro State College where he earned his bachelor's degree. Mr. Harris worked many years as a truck driver. After retiring from the trucking industry, Mr. Harris worked as a substitute teacher for multiple schools in Atlantic County. He was a member of the Shiloh Baptist Church in Egg Harbor City, where he served as a trustee, member of the men's choir, usher board, transportation ministry and helped work with the youth.
He is survived by: his loving wife, Melrose Harris; children, William Hinton, Darryl Blackwell, Ina Harris, Mia Harris, Tia Alexander and Quadiya Davis; siblings, William and Alfreda Kittrell; seventeen grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephew, other family and friends.
Funeral services will be 11AM Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Shiloh Baptist Church, 1837 Northeast Boulevard, Vineland, where friends may call from 9AM. Interment will be in the Cumberland County Veteran's Cemetery, Hopewell Township.
Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Sept. 5, 2019