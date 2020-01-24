|
|
Rufus Bryant
Vineland - Rufus Bryant 70 of Vineland departed this life on January 20, 2020 in Inspira Medical Center. He was born in Williamsburg County, SC to Viola (Nelson) and James F. Bryant. Coming from Philadelphia, he was a resident of the area for over 50 years.
He was a Machine Operator for Owens Illinois retiring in 2003.
He was a member of New Jerusalem Baptist Church in Rosenhayn where he was active with the Food Pantry and Missions.
He is survived by his wife Ernestine (Robinson) Bryant; children, Morris Thornton and Marsha Thornton - Oluwagbamila; sisters, Geneva Avery, Rosabelle Bryant, Doretha Jones, Lorretta Chaney and Wanda Bryant; and a host of family and friends.
Service will be 11am Tuesday, January 28th at Truth Baptist Church, 312 New York Ave., Newfield; viewing 9am-11am. Interment will be in Fordville Cemetery. www.edwardsandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020