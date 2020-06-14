Ruperto Figueroa
Vineland, NJ - Ruperto Figueroa, 94, of Vineland, passed away peacefully at home June 12, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born in Utuado, Puerto Rico, on May 13, 1926. He was the son of the late Dionicio and Maria Rodriguez Figueroa. He is survived by his wife Isabel Beltran and was predeceased by his first wife Felicita Figueroa in 2000. His first born was Roberto Ivan Figueroa.
He proudly served in the U.S. Army during WWII and the Korean War.
Ruperto worked at the post office in Manhattan, NY where he met and married Felicita Davila on August 17, 1957. They had their first set of twin girls before moving to Philadelphia, PA. The family lived there for approximately seven years, where he continued to work for the post office. There they had another set of twin girls and a single daughter. Wanting a better life for his family, he moved and started his business in Vineland called Los Amigos Furniture Store, also known as BobRite Furniture. There, he worked side by side with his loving wife Felicita.
Ruperto loved to play dominoes and bingo, he loved to dance and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. His Catholic faith was also a very important part of his life, and one that he instilled in his children. He was also a devoted member of the Knights of Columbus.
He loved nature, especially birds. He always said, "tomorrow is never promised, so live each day to the fullest," and that is how Ruperto lived.
He is survived by five daughters: Millie Figueroa of Voorhees; Magali Figueroa Murata and her husband Curtis of Las Vegas, NV; Maryann Balin and her husband Gregg of Ocean City,; Miriam Nemez and her husband Dr. Jack Nemez of Richboro, PA; Maria Mazzarelli and her husband Antonio of Poughkeepsie, NY; 13 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son, Roberto Ivan.
The Funeral Liturgy will be held at 1 pm on Tuesday June 16 at The Divine Mercy Parish/St. Francis of Assisi Church, 23 W. Chestnut Ave in Vineland. Friends will be received at the church between 12 Noon and 1.
The interment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Vineland.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to the Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256.
Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of the Freitag Funeral Home in Bridgeton.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.