Russell "Can" Coombs Obituary
Russell "Can" Coombs

Millville - Russell "Can" Coombs, 57, of Millville, passed away peacefully at home unexpectedly on Sunday, December 22, 2019. Russ was born in Prince George County, Maryland.

"Can" was the manager and head mechanic at Millville Tire & Auto for over 20 years.

"Can" was a member of the Millville Moose Lodge and was a regular at the now closed Otto's Bar.

Russ enjoyed hunting, boating and fishing, but his true passion was tinkering and working on cars. He was well regarded as a very skilled mechanic.

Russell is survived by his mother: Joan; daughter: Nikki Ann; 3 brothers: Jeffrey (Cindi), Steven and Keith; sister: Jeannette; granddaughter: Leilani; and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Written condolences may be sent to: rocapshannon @aol.com or visit our web at: www.rocapshannon.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019
