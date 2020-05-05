|
|
Russell P. Deola
Russell P. Deola, 81 passed away at Inspira Medical Center on May 4, 2020.
Originally from Downstown, New Jersey, he graduated Clayton High School and lived in the Vineland area all his life. Russell was a veteran of the United States Army. He worked most of his life as a mason.
He was the son of the late Alfred and Theresa Deola and brother of the late Sonny Deola.
Russ was full of fun and loved to make people laugh. The happiest times of his life were being with his family and friends and the joy of his grandchildren.
Always a loving husband, father, and grandfather, he will be dearly remembered.
Russ is survived by his beloved wife, Jeanne, daughter and son-in-law, Kristen and Brian Klempner; grandchildren, Luke and Alyssa Klempner; daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly and John Capista; grandchildren, Joseph and Thomas Russell Capista; he was predeceased by grandson, David Capista. Also survived by brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ron and Christy D'Onofrio, four nieces and one nephew.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Russell's memory may be made payable to the NJ VMH Welfare Fund, c/o Volunteer Services, New Jersey Veteran's Memorial Home, 524 NW Boulevard, Vineland, NJ 08360. Arrangements are by DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from May 5 to May 6, 2020