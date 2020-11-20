Russell W. Chappius, Sr.
Hopewell Township - Russell W. Chappius Sr., 79, of Hopewell Township passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday afternoon November 18, 2020.
He was born in Bridgeton, the son of the late Charles Chappius Sr. and Blanche (Delp) Chappius. Russell graduated from Bridgeton High School in the Class of 1959. In 1962 he married his school-days sweetheart, Beverly Dichter. This past June they celebrated 58 years of marriage, having been together for 65 years. They settled in Hopewell Township where they have been life-long residents.
Russell was a fixture in the former Farmers and Merchants National Bank. A job he started the day after he graduated from high school in 1959 and continued until his retirement in the year 2000. He began as a teller and eventually became the F & M's Senior Vice President. Russell served the community through his volunteer work on many boards and local organizations. The United Way of Cumberland County, The American Heart Association
, and the Cumberland County Chapter of the American Cancer Society
were just a few.
He is well remembered as an excellent athlete, having played basketball and softball in many leagues including the Bridgeton Industrial Softball League where he played for over 25 years. His teammates were family and he loved to play for The Farmers & Merchants Bank team. He was honored by the All Sports Museum of Southern New Jersey for his dedication to Bridgeton Industrial Softball League. He later would become a board member at the hall of fame. His life-long love of sports and music would lead him to one of his greatest passions; collecting sports memorabilia.
His other varied interests and skills led to many unique experiences and cherished times with great friends. He was an avid golfer and loved sports and games of all types. A fierce competitor, he was always a gentleman and a good sport along with being a valued teammate.
In addition to his beloved wife Bev, he is survived by his two sons, Russell Chappius Jr. and his wife Debbie and Scott Chappius Sr. and his wife Cindy; six grandchildren, Francesca, Dr. Russell 3rd, Nicholas, Malina, Scott Jr. and Lukas; five step-grandchildren, Ryan, Michael (deceased), Jessica, Julie, and Trevor and two step-great grandchildren, Viviana and Alec. He is also survived by several special nephews, nieces and cousins. He was predeceased by his three brothers, Charles Jr, Richard, and Harry.
**The family requests all those who attend Russell's visitation and service to wear their favorite sports jersey.**
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral services at the Freitag Funeral Home, 137 W. Commerce St., Bridgeton on Tuesday morning November 24th at 11 o'clock.
The interment will take place at Overlook Cemetery in Bridgeton.
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Monday evening from 6 until 8 and also on Tuesday morning from 10 until 11.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The All Sports Museum of Southern NJ, c/o Kevin Danna, 30 Smith Ave., Bridgeton, NJ 08302, or The First United Methodist Church, 266 East Commerce Street, Bridgeton, NJ 08302.