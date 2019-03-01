|
Rustine Pasquini
Franklinville - Rustine Pasquini, 57 of Franklinville, NJ passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family and friends on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Inspira Medical Center, Vineland NJ. Rustine was born on February 26th, 1961.
She is survived by her daughter, Emma Pasquini; her father, Russell Ellingsworth and brother, Scott and wife Bernadette Ellingsworth.
Rustine enjoyed spending time with friends and her church family as well as crafting, reading, and watching movies.
Rustine's Celebration of Life service will be held at Ramoth Church, Delsea Drive and Forest Grove Road on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 7:00PM. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her memory to either the Ramoth Church or Susan G . Arrangements are by DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 1, 2019