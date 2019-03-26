Services
Farnelli Funeral Home - Williamstown
504 North Main Street
Williamstown, NJ 08094
(856) 629-5291
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Williamstown - Ruth Ann Scates (nee Latva), 80, of Williamstown, NJ, formerly of Hammonton, NJ, passed away on March 23, 2019.

Mrs. Scates worked for CBS / Sony Records, JCPenney and Heritage Assisted Living before retiring. She enjoyed fishing, trips to the Ocean City beach, playing scrabble, shopping and spending time with her daughters, grandchildren and great-granddaughter.

Beloved wife of the late Melvin Scates. Devoted mother of Lisa Zirkel, Debbie Buker (Mark) and Donna Deloison (Mike). Loving grandmother of Anna McFadden, Chris McFadden (Ty), Michelle Zirkel, Adam Deloison, Brandon Deloison, Cody Deloison and Dustyn Deloison. Loving great-grandmother of Kaylee Deloison.

Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Saturday, March 30th from 1:00 - 2:00 pm at the Farnelli Funeral Home, 504 N. Main Street, Williamstown, where a service will follow at 2:00 pm. Cremation will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the , 1851 Old Cuthbert Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

To sign the guestbook online, please visit www.farnellifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 26, 2019
