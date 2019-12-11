|
|
Ruth Ashed
Vineland - Ruth (Silverstein) Ashed, 68 of Vineland, New Jersey passed away on December 10th, 2019 surrounded by her family in Vineland. Ruth was born in Cleveland, Ohio on January 29th, 1951 to June (Braun) Silverstein and Sylvan Silverstein. She was a graduate of Vineland High School class of 1969 and went on to earn a Degree in Education from Fairleigh Dickinson University in Teaneck, NJ. Being a mother and wife was her life's work and her favorite activities and hobbies were anything that involved her family. Her sons and grandsons were the center of her world. She loved trips down the Jersey shore and her trips to Europe with her husband. She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Eli; her oldest son David, his wife Jill and their children Nathan and Zachary of Manalapan, NJ; her youngest son Marc and his fiancée Melanie of Chicago, IL; brother Harry Silverstein and his wife Cindy; and four nieces: Madison Silverstein, Maia Ashman, Keren Osatinsky and Tali Osatinsky.
A funeral home visitation will be held at Rone Funeral Service Vineland, on Thursday, December 12th, from 11am to 12pm with a funeral service to begin at 12pm. Burial will follow in the Alliance Cemetery in Norma, NJ. Arrangements are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service 1110 E. Chestnut Ave. Vineland NJ 08360. Shiva will be observed at the family's home on Thursday at 4:30pm-8:30pm. For additional information on Shiva, please contact Rone Funeral Service. Memorial donations may be made in Ruth's memory to "OCRA" the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance, 14 Pennsylvania Plaza, Suite 2110, New York, NY 10122 (give.ocrahope.org). The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Dr. Benjamin Negin and the nursing staff at Inspira Medical Center in Vineland. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019