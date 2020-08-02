Ruth Asselta
Vineland - Ruth "Granny" "Ruthie" Asselta, passed away on July 31, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She was born on March 29, 1933 to the late John and Alice Carroll and grew up in Paulsboro, NJ. She then moved to Vineland, NJ after marrying her college sweetheart, Anthony Asselta, where they had resided ever since. Ruth graduated with a BA in education from Glassboro State Teachers College, now Rowan University, to launch her career as an Elementary School Teacher in the Vineland school system. She truly loved teaching her students and developed many long lasting friendships with fellow colleagues. In 1955 she married Anthony Asselta and together they had five children - Rebecca, Roger, Robert, Richard and William. She was a longstanding member of Sacred Heart Church, Christ the Good Shepherd Parish, and was a very giving person volunteering for many local service organizations such as The Spirit and Truth Ministries and Citizens United to Protect the Maurice River. She was passionate about many social and environmental issues; donating to various charities throughout her life including World Wildlife Fund, South Jersey Land and Water Trust, and Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA). Ruth and Anthony spent many winters in St. Augustine, FL. before he passed. Each year for a week the entire family would join them in Williamsburg, VA to gather for a summer vacation together. Recently, Ruth spent a few winters in Stuart, FL to enjoy the sunshine and have a place where her family could visit. She enjoyed anything about whales, lighthouses, playing board games with family, raising her children, watching her grandkids grow up, going to musicals and plays, gathering for brunch with friends, motorcycling and dancing with Anthony. Above all, family was most important to Ruth and she always ensured the family got together for celebrations. Ruth is survived by her five children: Rebecca Baruffi who with her husband Michael live in Randolph, NJ; Roger Asselta, who with his wife Amy reside in South Harrison Township, NJ; Robert and significant other Barbara Rogers of Millville; Richard Asselta and significant other Susan Smuzinsky of Vineland; and William Asselta who with his wife Maria live in Dunellen, NJ. She is survived by her nine grandchildren: Robert Asselta of Vineland, Tamara (Asselta) Conley and Husband Brian Conley of Portland, Oregon, Dominick Asselta of Millville, Michelle (Baruffi) Devine and Husband Dennis Devine of NYC, Christina Asselta of Vineland, Megan Asselta of Paulsboro, Amanda Asselta of Celebration, FL., Steven Baruffi and fiancee Kylie Wojcicki of Brookline MA, and Matthew Asselta and wife Katie of Fulshear, TX. She is also survived by three great-grandchildren; Christopher De Los Santos, Jacqueline O'Loughlin and Alex De Los Santos. A funeral home visitation will be on Tuesday, August 4 from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM at Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland. A funeral mass will be held 11:00 am at Christ The Good Shepherd Parish- Church of St. Isidore The Farmer, 1655 Magnolia Road, Vineland, NJ. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland, New Jersey. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Spirit & Truth Ministires, 800 E. Landis Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360 or Christ The Good Shepherd Parish, 1655 Magnolia Road, Vineland, NJ 08361. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, everyone must wear a mask and practice social distancing by 6ft. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com