Ruth Chance
Delmont - Ruth Chance, 94, Delmont died Sunday evening at home. Born in Maurice River Township she was the daughter of the late James and Cora Hughes Peterson and the wife of the late Charles Harrison Chance. Ruth was a lifelong resident of Delmont. She worked for Buganski Farms in her earlier years and was a homemaker. She enjoyed going to the Stock Car Races to watch her sons race and loved spending time with grandchildren.
She is survived by her son, Kenneth (Kathy) Chance of Corbin City, grandson Robert (Norma) with whom she resided and a host of other grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Charles, son Charles (Peck) and daughter Ruth Ann Duffy.
Graveside services will be held at Leesburg Cemetery on Friday August 7, 2020 at 10:00 AM with Rev. Tom Fisher officiating.
