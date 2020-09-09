Ruth E. (Morales) Gonzalez
Vineland - Ruth E. (Morales) Gonzalez better known as Ruthie, age 56 passed away suddenly on September 7, 2020 in Vineland, NJ. She was born in Utuado, P.R. and was a 1983 Vineland High School graduate. Ruthie lived in Vineland for most of her life.
Ruthie worked for 27 years at Vineland Developmental Center before retiring in 2013. She loved the Lord with all her heart. Ruthie will be sadly missed by her two dogs, a Yorkie named Cookie and Miniature Collie named Bella. Ruthie enjoyed spending time with her family, and children. She was an avid reader and loved long walks on the beach.
She is survived by her husband, Ivan Gonzalez; daughter, Ming Li Cuevas; two sons, Chayanne Cuevas and Nico Gonzalez; mother, Aurea DeJesus; brothers, Wilfredo Morales, Esdras Gonzalez and Amed DeJesus; sister, Mariita Diaz; and nephews and nieces.
Ruthie is predeceased by her father, Samuel Morales; step-father, Benedicto DeJesus; maternal grandfather, Baltazar Diaz and maternal grandmother, Otilia Diaz who were a very important part of her life and upbringing.
Family and Friends will be received Friday, September 11, 2020 from 6pm to 8 pm with a funeral service at 7:30pm at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. In lieu of flowers, we are asking for donations towards her funeral expenses. Burial will be private. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com
.