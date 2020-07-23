Ruth J. Bostic
Millville - Ruth Jane Bostic, age 82 of Millville, passed away peacefully after a brief illness, early Tuesday morning, July 21, 2020 at Inspira Medical Center, Vineland.
Born and raised in Millville to the late Ellis and Florence (Simkins) Simpkins, Ruth was a lifelong Millville resident. Graduating from Millville High School, Class of 1955, Ruth then attended Douglass College in North Jersey for two years. She then earned her bachelor's degree in Education from Glassboro State College, Class of 1959.
A dedicated kindergarten teacher in Millville Public Schools for over 28 years, Ruth lovingly taught in every elementary school except Wood School, and retired.
In 1960, Ruth married her high school sweetheart, Robert, and together they shared over 59 and a half years of marriage.
Ruth loved the Lord and was a devoted Christian and longtime member of Fairton Christian Center, where she enjoyed participating in a wide range of activities over the years.
She loved the Jersey Shore beaches, and especially enjoyed countless trips to Ocean City. Reading books of all types, ceramics, and spending time with her friends were but a few of Ruth's other favorite pastimes. Most of all, Ruth treasured the time that she was able to share with her family, especially her grandchildren, for they were her pride and joy.
Ruth will be sadly missed by her loving husband Robert Smith Bostic of Millville; her son Robert Ellis Bostic and wife Mairi of NY state; her daughter Laurie Nardone and husband Chaun of Millville; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and her loving beagle Merry Christmas. She was predeceased by one brother Cecil Campbell; and one sister Phyllis Johnson.
A graveside service to celebrate Ruth's life will be conducted on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Millville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in loving memory of Ruth may be made to Fairton Christian Center, 199 Fairton Millville Road, Fairton, NJ 08320 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at the website: stjude.org
.
