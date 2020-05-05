|
|
Ruth L. Murphine
Millville - Ruth L. Murphine, age 98, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020 due to complications from the coronavirus.
Ruth is predeceased by her husband Frank Sr.; her son Frank Jr.; her sister Joyce Wilson; and her brother Franklin Zimmerman.
Survivors include her daughter-in-law Joan; grandson Frank III and wife Cheryl; and granddaughter Michele Hares and husband J.J.
Ruth was born in Millville, and she was a life long resident.
She was very active in the Trinity United Methodist Church most of her life.
Ruth worked as a seamstress at the Model Blouse Co. for years, and after retiring she worked part-time at Wheaton Village.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of Christy Funeral Home, Millville.
Published in The Daily Journal from May 5 to May 6, 2020