Ruth M. Abbott



Millville - Do you hear the thunder? It is Ruth Abbott bowling. Ruth died on July 11, 2020 from the COVID-19 virus in Florida.



Ruth was born on January 15, 1928 among the flowering rhododendron and mountains of West Virginia to James Arthur McNemar and Lillian Pearl Custer. She is survived by her younger brother, James McNemar, and wife Joyce of Florida.



Ruth lived a happy life with her husband Ralph Abbott, of 49 years. Ruth and Ralph were married in 1945. Their love for each other shined each day they spent together. They traveled and lived in West Virginia, Indiana, and Puerto Rico throughout their lives, but chose Millville, New Jersey as their home later in life. Ruth traveled the world, but her favorite place was the West Coast of the United States where she traveled with Ralph and friends. Ruth enjoyed reminiscing on trips to San Francisco with Ralph regularly Ruth is an avid bowler, and much of her traveling was done with friends in bowling tournament style throughout the country. She frequently participated in bowling tournaments in Reno and Las Vegas.



Kindness and compassion are two themes that Ruth exemplified throughout her life. She took pride in knowing that she could care for others, specifically her younger brother and mother during the Great Depression. Ruth worked endlessly as a child to make ends meet, and to provide food for her family. As a mother, Ruth was always there for her children, and pushed and inspired them to reach for their dreams. She welcomed neighborhood children into her home when they did not have meals to eat, or a safe place to play. Ruth believed in giving back, and always donated whatever she had to help preserve and educate those who live on Native American reservations. Ruth inspired her granddaughters to be strong, courageous, independent women, as those were three of her strongest characteristics too. Her willingness to put others first, and to always treat them with kindness and a smile is one Ruth's many life lessons she leaves behind.



Ruth was often referred to by her family as mother nature because of her love for the Earth, the sciences, and especially the chirping birds in the morning. Ruth was an animal lover all her life, and always had pets to love and care for. She loved her pet dachshunds over the years, and her mastiff Brutus. Ruth's love of elephants, and contributing to their survival was one of her greatest passions. Her love of the outdoors flourished in her backyard gardens where plants and wildlife always felt at home. Ruth enjoyed trips with Joy to the botanical gardens in Florida, followed by chicken and dumplings at her favorite restaurant Cracker Barrel. She had a witty sense of humor which always made spending time with her enjoyable. Ruth always looked forward to summer, and sunny days at the pool with family and friends. Ruth cherished her summers by the pool with Beth and Brianna, playing pinochle and listening to Frank Sinatra and the Beach Boys. No matter Ruth's age, you could find her in her bikini by the pool, gazing at the sun and clouds with a cold beer in hand.



Ruth worked as a cashier at Wendy's restaurant in Millville for over 20 years. She enjoyed mentoring the younger staff, and greeting her customers with a smile.



Ruth will be sadly missed by her daughter Joy Abbott Bucci and husband Michael of Florida, her son Ralph Michael Mick Abbott and partner Louann Hannah of Florida, and her daughter Michelle. Three loving granddaughters, Beth Myers (Dave), Brianna Wilson (Brian), and Rebecca. Three great grandchildren Courtney Rowan (Mark), Gavin Myers, and Andrew Myers. Gavin and Andrew will miss feeding ducks with their great-grandmom.



Ruth will be sadly missed by her family and friends.



"Remember me with smiles and laughter,



for such were my days with you."



Ruth, like so many others, should not have died from COVID-19. Ruth's death is due to the carelessness of the Florida public officials who continue to jeopardize the health of Americans through a lack of leadership, refusal to acknowledge the severity of the virus, and inability and unwillingness to make clear and decisive decisions to protect their constituents.



A memorial bench will be placed at the Cape May Zoo, and one under a palm tree in Florida too.



For those who wish, you may contribute through the bench fund in Memory of Ralph and Ruth Abbott. Cape May Zoo, 4 Moore Road, Cape May Courthouse, NJ 08210.



A private graveside memorial will be held at a later date.









