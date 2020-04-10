|
Ruth P. Starn
Vineland - Ruth Pauline (Allen) Starn, age 82 of Vineland, passed away peacefully with her loving daughter by her side, on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Inspira Medical Center, Vineland. She had been in declining health for the past year.
Born in Millville and raised in Avalon to the late Edmund and Alva (Simpkins) Allen, Ruth moved to Cumberland County in 1958 and lived in Vineland for many years. Ruth worked for ten years as a glass lathe operator at Kimble Glass Company in Vineland. She met her husband Charles while working at Kimble Glass and they were married on March 1, 1958. Charles and Ruth shared over 62 years of marriage together.
Ruth was a wonderful homemaker and took great love and pride in raising her children and taking care of her family. She possessed a tremendous gift, having the ability to take care of and help raise literally hundreds of children over many, many years of babysitting. Ruth found her true calling and was a godsend to so many people over the years. She was so kind and would do truly anything that she could to help someone in need. She treasured the time that she was able to share with her family and took great love in putting others' needs before her own. She was an incredible role model to many, especially her children.
Ruth was predeceased by her daughter Debra Ferguson; two sisters, Louella Morrison and Hester Allen; four brothers, John Allen, Raymond Allen, George Allen, and Nelson Allen. Ruth will be sadly missed by her loving husband Charles D. Starn of Vineland; her son Brian Starn of Vineland; her daughter Thelma Warfle and husband Kelsey of Vineland; one sister Frances Ruscica and husband Benny of Vineland; one brother Daniel "Danny" Allen of Millville; eight grandchildren, Brian, Stephanie, Josh, Chris, Jenny, Kelsey Jr., Charles, and Tylar; 11 great-grandchildren, Brian, Amaya, Manny, Jaclynn, Aubree, Bobby, Ethan, Logan, Kylie, Allura, and Talon; and many nieces and nephews.
Due to the current pandemic and recommended social distancing practices, a BBQ celebration of Ruth's life will be announced at a later date.
