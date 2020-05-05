|
|
Ruth R. Naness
Cherry Hill - Ruth R. Naness (nee Kahane), 94, of Cherry Hill, NJ & formerly of Vineland, NJ passed away early Sunday morning May 3, 2020. Mrs. Naness was born in Stuttgart Germany and was a longtime resident of Vineland prior to moving to Cherry Hill. She was the daughter of the late Irene (Goldberger) & Simon Kahane. She was also pre deceased by her husband Raymond J. Naness in 1995 and her daughter Sharon Naness in 1999.
Ruth was a homemaker and fulltime wife & mother. In addition to caring for her family Ruth also assisted her husband in the operation of his accounting business. Ruth enjoyed
Ruth is survived by her son & daughter in-law; Nathan S. & Ruti Gov-Naness
1 Sister; Lillian Finder
Private funeral services were conducted by the Pancoast Funeral Home with burial in the family plot at Alliance Cemetery, Norma, NJ. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal from May 5 to May 6, 2020