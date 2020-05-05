Services
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 696-0931
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Naness
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth R. Naness

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth R. Naness Obituary
Ruth R. Naness

Cherry Hill - Ruth R. Naness (nee Kahane), 94, of Cherry Hill, NJ & formerly of Vineland, NJ passed away early Sunday morning May 3, 2020. Mrs. Naness was born in Stuttgart Germany and was a longtime resident of Vineland prior to moving to Cherry Hill. She was the daughter of the late Irene (Goldberger) & Simon Kahane. She was also pre deceased by her husband Raymond J. Naness in 1995 and her daughter Sharon Naness in 1999.

Ruth was a homemaker and fulltime wife & mother. In addition to caring for her family Ruth also assisted her husband in the operation of his accounting business. Ruth enjoyed

Ruth is survived by her son & daughter in-law; Nathan S. & Ruti Gov-Naness

1 Sister; Lillian Finder

Private funeral services were conducted by the Pancoast Funeral Home with burial in the family plot at Alliance Cemetery, Norma, NJ. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal from May 5 to May 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pancoast Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -