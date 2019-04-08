|
|
Ruth Wilson
South Vineland - Ruth (Langley) Wilson, 83, of South Vineland, NJ passed away on Saturday morning April 6, 2019 at home where she had been under the care of family & hospice. Ruth was born & raised in Delmont, NJ and was a longtime Vineland city resident. She was the daughter of the late John & Katie Langley and the wife of the late James Wilson who died in 1998. She was also predeceased by granddaughter Felecia Ann Wenger, great grandson Gabriel Wilson & siblings Linwood, George, Evelyn & John.
Ruth was a fulltime wife, mother, grandmother & great grandmother. In addition to caring for her family Ruth had also worked in her early years at O-I Kimble Glass Co. & later for Prudential Insurance Co. in Millville. She was a graduate of Millville High School. Ruth was a longtime member of the Chestnut Assembly of God and in later years attended Living Faith Alliance with her daughter & family. Ruth was always supportive of many missions throughout the years.
Ruth is survived by her children; James S. (Patricia) Wilson, Brenda (Stephen) Bintz, Ruth (Jerry) Lowery, Barbara (Jim) Wenger, Janet Torrez, Dorothy (Ed) Pacitto, 12 Grandchildren; Sarah (Mike) Thompson, Jason (Katie) Wilson, Christina (Thomas) Lewis, Daniel DiBiase, Jr., Kevin Sassaman, Lauren (Josh) Phillips, Katy (Tom) Ayars, Jessica (Christopher) Strong, Jennifer (Kyle) Loew, Melinda Wenger, Megan Alise Torrez, Allyson Pacitto, 17 Great Grandchildren; Jordyn, Lexi, Kaleb, Jadon, Bella, Kari, Matthew, Daniel III, Zachariah, Ryan, Jonathan Bowen, Caroline, Jonathan Ayars, Alivia, Cooper, Evelyn, Jonathan Collazo & Mia as well as several nieces & nephews
Relatives & friends will be received on Tuesday evening April 9th from 7:00-8:30 PM & again on Wed April 10th from 9:30-10:30 AM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland, NJ followed by her funeral service at 10:30 AM. Burial will follow in the Greenwood Memorial Park, Millville, NJ. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the Cumberland Christian School, 1100 W. Sherman Ave., Vld, NJ 08360 or to the James & Betty Robison Water for Life, Well Outreach, P.O. Box 982000, Ft. Worth, TX 76182-8000. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal on Apr. 8, 2019