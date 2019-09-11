|
Ms. Sabrina Lynn Czarnecki
Lake Havasu, AZ - Ms. Sabrina Lynn Czarnecki of Lake Havasu, Arizona passed away on August 20, 2019.
Daughter of the late Joseph Czarnecki, she is survived by her mother Carol (Gil) Finkelstein of Linwood, NJ and her brother Jeffrey (Dawn) Czarnecki of Greenville SC, niece Ashley Czarnecki and nephew Matthew Czarnecki.
Sabrina graduated from West Chester University in 1989 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing. After graduation, she moved to San Diego, CA. where she worked at various financial institutions as a financial analyst and credit analyst. She was an avid animal lover. Sabrina volunteered at the San Diego Humane Society. During the wildfires in San Diego, she volunteered her time to assist with the horses that were displaced. Her interests included cooking, reading, swimming, and painting. She enjoyed movies and theatre and was quite the movie critic. Ms. Czarnecki most recently enjoyed a trip to Australia and New Zealand. She enjoyed many Sundays cheering on her "San Diego" Chargers.
Sabrina will be greatly missed by all who loved her. Her quick witted humor could make everyone smile.
Published in The Daily Journal on Sept. 11, 2019