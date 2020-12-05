1/1
Sally Jo Griffith
1945 - 2020
Sally Jo Griffith

Pittsgrove Township - Sally Jo Griffith (nee Miller), 75, of Pittsgrove Township died early Thursday morning December 3, 2020 at her home while under the care of her family and hospice.

She was the widow of Milourn "Jr." Griffith who passed away in 2009. Mr. and Mrs. Griffith had been married for 40 years at the time of his death.

Sally was born in Uniontown, PA on May 19, 1945 and was the daughter of the late Harold L. and Eliza Jane Beals Miller. Like many families, Sally's came to southern New Jersey to work in the glass industry. She was self-employed for many years as a housekeeper and homemaker, but also worked for Comar Glass on Alvine Road in Pittsgrove. A longtime resident of Pittsgrove Township, she spent the last several years living with and under the care of her son Milbourne J. "Jay" Griffith and his wife Patricia.

Some of her favorite pastimes including, shopping, going to Cowtown and working on puzzle books. She also attended the Rosenhayn United Methodist Church and enjoyed spending time with her church family.

She is survived by her children, Milbourne J. "Jay" Griffith and his wife Patricia, with whom she resided, Jennifer Munson and her husband Christopher of Jeffersonville, PA and Bobby Jo Griffith and his wife Dawn of Vineland, five grandchildren, Samantha Gannon (Ralph), Joseph Ryder Griffith, Dominic James Griffith, Abigail Teresa Munson and Zachary Christopher Munson and three great grandchildren, Aubry Josephine Noll, Bryan Keith Noll II and Chase Lawrence Noll. She is also survived by sisters, Sarah Jane Chess of Florida, Rose Borough of Texas and Judy Loury of Pennsylvania. In addition to her husband and parents, Sally was predeceased by sisters, Dorothy Miller and Kate Boldery and brothers, Harold "Budd", Lawrence, James "Jimmy", Robert "Bobby" and Donald "Ducky" Miller.

Relatives and friends are invited to at public graveside service at Mount Hope Cemetery on Bridgeton Avenue (County Route 654) in Rosenhayn on Thursday morning December 10th at 11 o'clock.

The interment of the cremated remains will follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested in Mrs. Griffith's memory to either the American Cancer Society, 1851 Old Cuthbert Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 or to the Lymphoma Research Foundation, 115 Broadway, Suite 1301, New York, NY 10006.




Published in The Daily Journal from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2020.
