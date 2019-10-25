|
Sam J. Corona
Vineland - Sam (Samuel) J. Corona, 75, of Vineland, NJ passed away peacefully on Thursday morning October 24, 2019 at the Penn Presbyterian Hospital, Philadelphia, PA. Sam was born in Vineland, raised in Malaga and was a longtime resident of Vineland. He was the son of the late Mary (Caruso) & Salvatore Corona. He was also predeceased by his sister Louise Scarpa & brother William P. Corona.
Before retiring in 2009, Sam was employed as a Foreman at Lab Glass for 15 years, and O-I Kimble Glass Co. for 35 years in Vineland. He was a graduate of Delsea Regional High School Class of 1962.
Sam loved nature, was an avid vegetable and flower gardener, especially sunflowers. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, crabbing, clamming with his children and grandchildren. Family was very important to him, he adored his grandchildren and cherished family get-togethers and holidays where he had to bring his famous roasted peppers.
He is survived by his wife of 52 yrs; Virginia "Ginny" (Smith), 3 sons & daughter in-laws; Sam & Amy(Lawson), Todd & Kristaann (Guaracini), Brian Corona and Jen Lilley, 7 Grandchildren- Sam, Anthony, Sophia, Kambrianna, Kascianna, Vincent, Giuliana, Brother in-law; Daniel Scarpa, Sister in-law; Delores Bompensa as well as several nieces & nephews
Relatives & friends will be received from 9:30-11:00 am on Monday October 28, 2019 at the Christ the Good Shepherd Parish - Church of Sacred Heart, 1010 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, NJ where his funeral liturgy will be celebrated at 11 AM. Burial will follow in the Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery, Vineland, NJ. Flowers are encouraged but if you would like to make a memorial contribution, it may be made to the "Lung Cancer Research" through his personal memorial page at https://inmemof.org/sam-corona . To email condolences & or tributes please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019