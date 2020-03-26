|
|
Sandra C. Smith
Roanoke Rapids NC - Loving Mother and Grandmother.
Sandra C. Smith, 73, of Roanoke Rapids NC, formerly of Vineland, NJ passed away on Thursday March 19th, 2020 at WakeMed Medical Center after an extended illness. Born on May 2, 1946 in Penn Yan, NY, she was the daughter of the late Larry & Jeraldine (Yeager) Benson.
Sandra was previously employed by QIS. In her free time Sandra enjoyed gardening and spending time with her beloved K9 Roxy.
Sandy was predeceased by her parents Jeraldine (Yeager) & Larry Benson, her sister Judith Young and her granddaughter Rebecca Lynn Totino. Sandy is survived by her four daughters; Melissa (Mike) Dodway of Roanoke Rapids NC, Tara Totino (David) of Emporia VA, Korinne (Larry) Andrews of Millville, Debra Murphy of Montague and seven grandchildren Kyle, Sergio & Madison Dodway, Lauren & Francesca Totino, Macy & Riley Andrews.
Services will be held privately.
Published in The Daily Journal from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020