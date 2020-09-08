Sandra "Sandi" Elayne Russell



Sandra "Sandi" Elayne Russell (nee Westergaard) passed away gracefully at her home in Deland, Florida on August 4, 2020 after a yearlong illness. Sandi was born in Vineland on October 5, 1946 to the late Marvin and June Westergaard Sr. and is predeceased by her brother, Robert Westergaard Sr.



Sandi had an independent and adventurous spirit. She left Vineland by herself and traveled Europe before settling in Spain and then Holland. While living in Europe, she created cross word puzzles for local newspapers. She returned to the states where she worked as a real estate broker in New Jersey and Florida. In addition, she ventured into agriculture and started a business growing mushrooms. She finally settled in south Florida to be close to her mother.



Sandi is survived by her husband Phillip Russell, son Larry Muzzarelli (Karen), granddaughters Angela Muzzarelli (Ernesto) and Salena Muzzarelli, great grandson Maximus Perez, stepdaughter Mary Hendrickson and six step grandchildren.



Sandi was an avid animal advocate and lover and would often rescue neighborhood cats and dogs. She was loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. If you would like to honor her memory, please make a donation to your local animal shelter.









