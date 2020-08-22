Sandra L. Veasey
Port Elizabeth - Sandra L. Veasey of Port Elizabeth passed away Thursday evening July 30, 2020 in Cooper Medical Center Camden, where she had been a patient for one day. She was 75 years old. Born in Cleveland, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Roger and Winifred Strader Fisher and the wife of the late James Veasey who passed in 2016. She had been a resident of the area since 1987 and had previously lived in Clayton. Sandra was a housewife, and she enjoyed talking with people. She never met a stranger. She enjoyed her morning breakfast with friends at the Maurice River Diner and was a member of the HOPE Group in Port Elizabeth. She loved shopping and traveling, but the most joy she found was spending time with her family, especially her grandson Trent. She will be forever loved and missed deeply. She is survived by her daughters Lori Garrison and her husband Rich of Port Norris, and Sacena Veasey and her companion Corey Shaffer of Leesburg. one brother Paul R. Fisher of Pennsylvania, a special sister in law Margaret Sorge of Philadelphia, and her beloved grandson Trent Garrison. As per Sandra's wishes, there will be no funeral services, but a Celebration of her life will be announced at a future date. To email condolences and or tributes please visit www.hoffmanfuneralhomes.net