Santiaga "Santi" Muñiz
Vineland - Santiaga "Santi" Muñiz, 89 of Vineland, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Bishop McCarthy Residence, Vineland. Born in Aguada, Puerto Rico, she came to Vineland in 1975.
Santi was employed at the Trump Castle in Atlantic City, NJ for 7 years. She also provided child care for many children.
She was an avid member of Divine Mercy Parish, Vineland, was president of the Legion of Mary and a member of the Cursillgistas.
Santi enjoyed going to church, visiting the sick and praying the Rosary at people's homes. She also loved to cook and be with her family.
She is survived by 2 daughters, Isabelle "Evelyn" Vazquez (Ralph) of Newfield and Jeanette Bobe of Vineland; 1 son, David Bobe of PA; 9 grandchildren, many great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren; many brothers and sisters of NY, PR and CT, nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 9:30am to 10:45am, followed by a Funeral Liturgy at 11am at Divine Mercy Parish, St. Francis of Assisi Church, 23 W. Chestnut Ave., Vineland. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. Arrangements are by DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com
