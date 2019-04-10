Services
Rone Funeral Service
1110 East Chestnut Avenue
Vineland, NJ 08360
856-691-4222
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Rone Funeral Service
1110 East Chestnut Avenue
Vineland, NJ 08360
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Rone Funeral Service
1110 East Chestnut Avenue
Vineland, NJ 08360
Vineland - Santina "Sandy" (DiBella) Kalivas, 87, of Vineland, passed away on April 3, 2019 at Inspira Medical Center. She was born in Jersey City to the late James and Caroline (Scarpa) DiBella. Sandy worked for the Vineland Times Journal in the mail room as a supervisor, and also bartended at the College Inn in the 60's. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, collecting cookbooks and working on crossword puzzles. She was a member of the Millville Eagles Ladies Auxiliary, where she also served as a past president. She is survived by her son, William Kalivas Jr.; daughter, Josephine "JoAnn" (Kalivas) Creamer; seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Sandy was predeceased by her husband, William Kalivas Sr; daughters, Theresa Copan, Anna Hutchinson; and Barbara Tharp; grandson, Wilbert Creamer Jr; parents, James & Caroline DiBella; and her brothers, Anthony, James & Martin DiBella. A funeral home visitation will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 1pm to 2pm followed by a memorial service at 2pm from Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland. Inurnment will follow in Siloam Cemetery, Vineland. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal on Apr. 10, 2019
