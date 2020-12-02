Santos Aviles Jr.
As of Sunday, November 29, 2020, we have gained another beautiful angel. Our beloved father, Santos Aviles Jr., passed peacefully in his home, surrounded by his wife and children.
Santos was a loving father of four and wanted nothing else but to watch his children smile. His laugh was contagious, and his humor left a lasting impression on the people he met. He was one of the strongest people you'd meet, always on the go, and loved to make trips to flea markets with his children. Loud music was a must while doing dishes and showering; let's just say, we all know the lyrics.
Dad, although we are sad that you are gone, you deserve to be happy in heaven with grandma making you pancakes every morning. We all love and miss you dearly but are grateful to see you finally at peace. We have been blessed with another guardian angel and know that God is taking care of you in every way possible. We are blessed to have watched you live such a beautiful life for as long as you did. Thank you for all you have done for us while you were here and all you will do as you watch over us. You were an incredible father, husband, brother, and son.
He is predeceased by his father, Santos Aviles Sr. and mother, Luz E. Rios Aviles.
Santos is survived by his children, Antonio Covington, Deja Aviles, Thalia Aviles and Santos Aviles, as well as their mother and his wife, Pamela Mazak; 2 siblings, Sandra E. Armstead and Sandro Aviles, along with brother-in-law, Mike Armstead and sister-in-law, Angela Aviles; nieces, Alexis Aviles and Tori McKelvey and many cousins and friends.
Family and friends will be received on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 10am to 12pm, followed by funeral services at 12pm at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Santos will be laid to rest at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com
.