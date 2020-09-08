Sara B. Rehmann
Vineland - Sara B. Rehmann, 56, of Vineland passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Inspira Medical Center. Sara enjoyed going to yard sales, thrift stores, collecting antiques, but mostly she loved spending time with her cats, especially Rascal.
She is survived by her sisters Nancy Rehmann and Nicole Serbeck, aunt Edna Oliva, uncle Curtis Zimmerman, and nieces Desiree Petitt, Megan Pettit, nephews Andrew Petitt, Matthew Pettit, and Bobby Rehmann.
Sara was predeceased by her father Alfred Ames Rehmann, Jr., mother Marcia Wolbert, sister Kimberly Rehmann, and brother Alfred Ames Rehmann, III.
Relatives and friends will be received on Thursday from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S Main Road, Vineland, NJ 08360 followed by a funeral service at 10:30 AM. Interment will be held in Winslow United Methodist Cemetery, Winslow, NJ. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com