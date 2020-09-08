1/1
Sara B. Rehmann
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sara B. Rehmann

Vineland - Sara B. Rehmann, 56, of Vineland passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Inspira Medical Center. Sara enjoyed going to yard sales, thrift stores, collecting antiques, but mostly she loved spending time with her cats, especially Rascal.

She is survived by her sisters Nancy Rehmann and Nicole Serbeck, aunt Edna Oliva, uncle Curtis Zimmerman, and nieces Desiree Petitt, Megan Pettit, nephews Andrew Petitt, Matthew Pettit, and Bobby Rehmann.

Sara was predeceased by her father Alfred Ames Rehmann, Jr., mother Marcia Wolbert, sister Kimberly Rehmann, and brother Alfred Ames Rehmann, III.

Relatives and friends will be received on Thursday from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S Main Road, Vineland, NJ 08360 followed by a funeral service at 10:30 AM. Interment will be held in Winslow United Methodist Cemetery, Winslow, NJ. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Journal from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 696-0931
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pancoast Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved