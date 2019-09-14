|
|
Sara Berger
Vineland - Sara Berger, 95 of Vineland, NJ passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019 at home. Born in Vineland, she was a lifelong resident.
She was employed at American Sportswear for 40 years as a button hole maker.
Sara enjoyed gardening and spending time with her dog, Bella.
She is survived by her friends, John Bloomingdale of MO; Diana Romer and Woodrow Comer both of Vineland and Ann Lind of Minotola.
Funeral services and burial were private. Arrangements are by DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Donations in her memory may be made to the SJ Regional Animal Shelter, 1244 N. Delsea Dr. Vineland, NJ 08360. Condolences may be sent to dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Sept. 14, 2019