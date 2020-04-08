Services
Hoffman Funeral Homes
643 Main Street
Leesburg, NJ 08327
(856) 785-1100
Resources
More Obituaries for Sara Dodson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sara C. Dodson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sara C. Dodson Obituary
Sara C. Dodson

Leesburg - SARA C. DODSON 90, of Leesburg died Monday April 6, 2020 at home. Born in Leesburg, she was the daughter of the late Augustus and Beulah Camp Chance and the wife of the late William Dodson, she grew up in Heislerville, and resided most of her life in Leesburg.

She worked for the Maurice River Twp. Board of Education at the Port Elizabeth School in the cafeteria for over 30 years. She attended the Leesburg United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her adopted son, Roland "Roger" Hoffman and his wife Donna, nephew, Kenny Bailey, and nieces Roberta Rae George and Tammy Parker, great nieces and nephews and dear friend Nancy Alvarez.

Graveside services will be held at the Leesburg Cemetery on Tuesday April 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM.

Memorial donations may be sent to the Leesburg United Methodist Church P.O. Box 180 Leesburg, NJ 08327 or 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105.

To email condolences and or tributes please visit www.hoffmanfuneralhomes.net
Published in The Daily Journal from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -