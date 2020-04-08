|
Sara C. Dodson
Leesburg - SARA C. DODSON 90, of Leesburg died Monday April 6, 2020 at home. Born in Leesburg, she was the daughter of the late Augustus and Beulah Camp Chance and the wife of the late William Dodson, she grew up in Heislerville, and resided most of her life in Leesburg.
She worked for the Maurice River Twp. Board of Education at the Port Elizabeth School in the cafeteria for over 30 years. She attended the Leesburg United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her adopted son, Roland "Roger" Hoffman and his wife Donna, nephew, Kenny Bailey, and nieces Roberta Rae George and Tammy Parker, great nieces and nephews and dear friend Nancy Alvarez.
Graveside services will be held at the Leesburg Cemetery on Tuesday April 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM.
Memorial donations may be sent to the Leesburg United Methodist Church P.O. Box 180 Leesburg, NJ 08327 or 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Daily Journal from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020