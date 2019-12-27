|
|
Sara Cecilia
Vineland - Sara Cecilia, 72 of Vineland, passed away at home with her family by her side on Wednesday, December 25, 2019.
Born in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, Sara worked as a seamstress all her life and retired from The Vineland Developmental Center in 2016.
She enjoyed shopping, sewing and decorating her home.
Sara is survived by her daughter, Maritza (Robert) Diaz; son, Carlos Carrasquillo; grandsons, Robert Diaz Jr. and Andrew Diaz all of Vineland; sisters and brothers, Maria Cecilia, Rogelio Cecilia, Heriberto Cecilia (Lucy) all of Woodbine; Rosaura Cecilia (Nelson) and Nelida Cecilia both of Puerto Rico; her mother, Dominga Gonzalez of Puerto Rico and many cousins, nieces and nephews from NJ and PR.
Sara will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Family and friends will be received on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 6pm to 8pm and again on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 from 9am to 10:30am with funeral services to follow at 10:30am at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Sara will be laid to rest at Siloam Cemetery, Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019