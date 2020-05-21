|
Vineland - Concetta Sarah DeMaio, 91, a longtime resident of Vineland NJ passed away on May 19, 2020. She was born in Roselle Park NJ on July 10th 1928. Affectionately known to her family as Aunt Sarah and to her friends and colleagues as Sarah. She was a devoted daughter and a strong advocate of family unity. When asked how many children she had she would often say 22 referring to all of her nieces and nephews. Aunt Sarah knew all of our birthdays by heart and we knew she would always open her home to anyone in need. She instilled in us the importance of family values, tradition, kindness and generosity. Everyone that met her was greeted with a warm smile and a listening ear. Those that knew her in her younger days know that she enjoyed golfing, bowling, trips to the casino and outings at the Jersey shore. She took great pride in her flower gardens nurturing them with each passing season. However, her greatest joy was bringing the family together and teaching us how to bake and cook traditional meals. We spent many holidays and back yard barbeques together at her home and the memories of what she did for us will last for generations to come. Sarah worked at Kimble Glass when she was in high school but her career was with Vineland Poultry Laboratories where she worked forty years rising up to management level and retiring in 1993. Sarah also owned Red Court Trailer Park and Savetime Deli with her brother Joe. We will never forget our dear Aunt Sarah. Her surviving relatives are her sister Joan Antonelli and her nieces and nephews: Maureen Lopez (Adan), Susan Carrol (Tony), Pam Rudik, Alicia Ewing (Jeff), Mary Duffy (Joe), Anita Antonelli, Angela Tamburro (Ray), Phyllis Antonelli (Karen), Johnathan, Joseph, Gregory, Daniel (Carla) and Christopher (Michele) Gadola, Basil (Kathleen), Steven, Angelo, Rick (Angelita) and Robert (Tammi) Antonelli, Joseph (Irene), Carmen, Larry (Robin) and Mark DeMaio, their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Sarah is preceded by her beloved mother Mary (Dente) DeMaio; father Louis DeMaio, sister Rita Gadola and her brother Joseph DeMaio. Special thanks to the nurses and doctors at Inspira Hospital that took care of her in her final days. We can never repay them for what they do and continue to do during this very difficult time in history. Due to Covid-19 restrictions services and burial will be private for her immediate family. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
