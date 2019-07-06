Services
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 696-0931
South Vineland - Sarah Jane (Parr) Anastasio, 79, of South Vineland, NJ passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning July 3, 2019 at home where she had been under the care of family & hospice. Mrs. Anastasio was born in Millville and was a lifelong area resident. She was the daughter of the late Alice (Dayton) & Albert Parr. She was also pre deceased by her brothers Eugene, John & Wayne Parr.

Sarah was a homemaker and fulltime mother & grandmother. She was a stay at home Mom for her children in their younger years, and had worked in the glass industry. In later years she was employed for the Friendly's in the Cumberland Mall for many years and was a classroom "grandparent" for St. Mary's School. Before retiring she was employed by the Cumberland County Home Health Agency as a home health aide.

Sarah is survived by her 4 children; Janet (Anastasio) Cuff, Michael Anastasio, Frank Anastasio, Susan Anastasio-Quinones, Son in-laws; Neal Cuff and Daniel Quinones

Daughter in-law; Mary (Boxler) Anastasio, Grandchildren; Nicholas & Samantha Cuff, Jaxsen & Evan Quinones, Great grandchildren; Kayden & Titan Ortiz. Siblings; Albert Parr, Joann (Parr) Masilotti, Susan (Parr) Ross, Lewis Fralick as well as many nieces & nephews.

A private family funeral service will be conducted with burial in the Greenwood Memorial Park, Millville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to any Child Abuse . To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal on July 6, 2019
