Sarah Lee Brooks Reaves
Newfield - Sarah Lee Brooks Reaves of Newfield N.J. went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on May 31, 2020. She was 92 years old. Sarah was born on April 16, 1928 to the late Floyd and Alberta Brooks. Sarah attended schools in the Vineland-Bridgeton area . She was the first Black Cheerleader at Vineland High School.
Sarah leaves seven broken hearted children, Floyd (Cynthia), Shirley (Tharnell), Alberta, Sharon, Remont (Pam), Seward, Sara. 27 grandchildren, and 100 great and great-great grands. At the birth of her first grandchild she became affectionately known as "Granny!".
At an early age Sarah gave her life to Jesus Christ. She and her parents sang gospel music on radio station WSNJ for several Years. Sarah was a devoted member of Friendship Baptist Church , Brotmanville N.J. for over 65 years, currently under the leadership of Rev. Tony Davis. She was a member of the church Missionary Board and past Queen of the Maude S. Walker Missionary Society. Early in her life she was the church pianist.
Sarah had a long career as a seamstress, she worked at several clothing factories in the Vineland -Bridgeton area. She was known as a class act fashionista. Flair and style were her trademark. Every Sunday she wore a show stopping hat.
Sarah was a charter member of the Garden State Lodge, Henrietta Woodard Temple in Brotmanville N.J. She was an active member for over fifty years. She held various leadership roles including Daughter Ruler and Grand Honors. She wore her metals proudly. She mentored 100's of daughters in Elkdom-IBPOE throughout the state of New Jersey. Due to Covid-19, there will not be an Elks ceremony. She was a proud member and a Board Trustee of the Newfield Terrace Community Center .
Sarah loved to make crafts. She enjoyed cooking for family and friends. She was known for her pound cake and her chicken and dumplings. Her love of cooking is what started the annual Granny's Day Picnic tradition. For forty years Sarah hosted upwards of 200 people at her annual day, affectionately known as "Granny's" Day. Her annual Day was originally celebrated May 31st of every year. It was no coincidence that she went to heaven on her annual day, which was also Pentecost Sunday.
Sarah loved holidays. She was quite whimsical. She decorated for every holiday. She liked to dress up as Mrs. Claus for Christmas. She surprised us one year when she came out of the house in an Easter Bunny outfit and everyone tried to guess who was in the costume. She loved to hang colored eggs from the trees. Just this past Christmas she dressed up for the children. Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter were her favorites. She would serve at least 100 people at each holiday. She loved to serve people. Her benevolent spirit was a magnet to everyone who met her.
She still made homemade quilts and crochet afghans , and the prettiest baby outfits.
"Granny" Sarah Lee Brooks Reaves was known for always being a part of a "Helps" ministry. Her generous smile and words of encouragement were welcomed by many. www.edwardsandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.