Sarah P. Rainey
Hammonton - Sarah P. Rainey of Hammonton, passed away peacefully Sunday afternoon March 3, 2019 in Virtua Voorhees Hospital. She was 92 years old.
Born in Greenwich NJ September 11, 1926, she was the daughter of Ephraim Sr. and Rebecca (nee Loatman) Mosley, and the wife of the late Joe Rainey.
Sarah grew up in Greenwich and she also lived in both Florida and Philadelphia, she was a former resident of the Hopewell Place Senior Apartments, Spring Oaks Senior Living in Vineland, and recently Heritage Assisted Living in Hammonton. She was a cosmetologist, and she owned and operated three beauty salons in Florida. She also taught cosmetology while in Florida at a Vocational School. She also was a nurse, and did private duty nursing in both Florida and Philadelphia. She was formerly employed with Chestnut Hill Hospital in Philadelphia, and she also formerly worked as a news radio commentator with WDAS radio in Philadelphia, where her husband Joe was a Director of the station. She was a member of the Centerton Congregation of Jehovah Witness, and also a member of the Nanticoke Lenni Lenape Indian Tribe of Bridgeton. She loved life, and she loved her family.
Sarah is survived by her four children Raymond "Sonny" "Lester" Mosley and his wife June of Willingboro, Roger Lee Mosley and his wife Cyrilla of Kissimmee Florida, Rebecca Jane Mosley of Franklinville, and Robin Dale Mosley Brown and husband Eugene of Townsend, DE, her sister Marguerite Yoshikawa of Tacoma, Washington, thirteen grandchildren, several great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
She was predeceased besides her parents and husband Joe, by two sisters Phyllis Carter, Betty Jackson, and brother Ephraim Mosley Jr.
Family and friends are invited to attend funeral services on Saturday March 9, 2019 at 11:00a.m. from The SRAY-WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 62 Landis Ave. at Carll's Corner, Upper Deerfield Twp. A viewing will be held on Friday evening from 6:00p.m. till 8:00p.m. and also one hour prior to the services on Saturday. Written condolences and expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting the funeral home website at www.sraywebsterfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 6, 2019