Services
Padgett Funeral Home
1107 Hwy 77
Bridgeton, NJ 08302
(856) 451-1999
Memorial service
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
6:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
631 Somerdale Road
Blackwood, NJ
Saretta E. Pierce

Saretta E. Pierce Obituary
Saretta E. Pierce

Bridgeton - Saretta E. Pierce, 81, of Bridgeton, NJ passed away peacefully on August 7, 2019 while surrounded by her family. She is predeceased by her husband, Garfield J. Pierce Sr. She is survived by her sons, Garfield Jr. (Leslie) Curtis (Yolanda) Maurice Sr. (Maria) Emery (Lorna) Charles (Mariluz) and her daughter, Sherry Mosley (Clifton). She is also survived by eleven grandchildren and six great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on August 18, 2019 at 6:00 pm at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 631 Somerdale Road Blackwood, NJ 08012. Additional obituary information can be found at the funeral home website at www.padgettfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Aug. 13, 2019
