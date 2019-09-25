|
|
Scott Gibson
Walnut Hill, IL - Scott Neal Gibson, 64, of Walnut Hill passed away surrounded by the love and support of his family on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. He was born on December 29, 1954 the son of William and Joyce (Quinn) Gibson in Bridgeton, NJ. He married the love of his life, Nancy Curry Stelts in 1973 in Elkton, MD and she survives in Walnut Hill.
Along with his wife of 46 years, Nancy Gibson, survivors include his treasured children, Kim Nancy Reeves of Troy, IL, Michael Scott Gibson of Chicago, IL, and Traci Stelts Quick and husband Scott of Odin, IL; cherished grandchildren, Riah Bottles, Carter Reeves, Riley Reeves, and Emrie Quick; beloved rescue dog, Yadi; father, William Gibson of Millville, NJ; caring siblings, William Gibson and wife Issa of Tarpin Springs, FL, Paul Gibson and wife Doris of Millville, NJ, Brenda Saxton and husband Brian of Laurel Lake Millville, NJ; aunt, Sandy Hogan of Millville, NJ; kind sisters-in-law, Claudia McCarthy of Millville, NJ, and Carol Finch of Millville, NJ; and many loved nieces and nephews.
Scott was preceded in death by his mother, Joyce Gibson.
Scott was born and raised in Millville, NJ and called it home for 41 years. Mr. Gibson held his first position in the work field as a model maker at Wheaton Glass Company in Millville, NJ. He later was a loyal manager for Precision Plastic Model Company in Vineland, NJ. Scott then went on to become a plant manager for Big 3 Precision Products in Centralia, IL for 23 devoted years. He was a member of the Centralia Elks BPOE Lodge #493 where he made lasting friendships. Scott was a faithful member of City Hope Church in Centralia and played a critical role in the building up of the City Hope Kids Ministry's welcome center. He was proud of City Hope Church and could lay claim to being a part of the vision for the bell tower at the church, helping to bring it to life, by being part of the building process. Scott was a true artist and many were amazed by his woodworking creations. He shared this gift of woodworking with the Centralia City Schools by making amazing, cozy, house shaped Little Free Libraries that were placed outside 3 Centralia schools. He was an extremely active man and loved spending time outdoors. Scott's many ways of enjoying his outdoor time included hunting, fishing, kayaking, bicycling, hiking and golfing. Scott mentored many lucky individuals as a coach for diamond coaching farm league, little league, Babe Ruth, and girls' softball. He loved to cook, eat, and share his homemade barbeque, and smoked meats. Scott also valued his time to travel, sampling new tastes on wine trails, and going antiquing to search for vintage tools. He was always kind and always ready to lend a listening ear. Scott, his family, and his friends shared so many fun, precious memories together and he will live on in all their hearts.
Irvin Macz Funeral Home in Centralia is honored to assist the family of Scott Gibson with arrangements. A celebration of life service will be held by the family at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made, in lieu of flowers, to a Servant's Heart Foundation in honor of Scott. This foundation will be continuing Scott's passion for serving God and others during the holidays by helping less fortunate families in need. These contributions will be accepted at the funeral home. Online condolences and memories of Scott may be shared with the family by visiting www.maczfuneralhomes.com and/or on the funeral home's Facebook page.
Published in The Daily Journal on Sept. 25, 2019