Scott Paul TenBrook
Greensboro, GA - Scott Paul TenBrook of Greensboro, Ga. passed away on Friday, May 31st at St. Mary's Good Samaritan Hospital in Greensboro, Ga. Scott was born at the U. S. Army Hospital at West Point, New York on October 25th, 1968 to Lt. Col. James TenBrook and Muriel Roselle TenBrook. He graduated from Cedar Shoals High School in Athens, Ga. and Georgia College in Milledgeville, Ga. An outstanding athlete, Scott was a two time Georgia State Wrestling Champion and a Scholarship golfer at Georgia College. He was inducted into the Athens, Georgia Athletic Hall of Fame. Scott worked as a golf caddy for many years across the country. Chief among his favorite courses were the Robert Treat Jones course in Virginia, the Calusa Pines course in Florida and the Reynolds courses in Greensboro, Ga.
He was preceded in death by his father, James TenBrook of Greensboro, Ga., and grandparents, Herbert and Gertrude Roselle of Millville, NJ.
He is survived by his daughter, Bailey Madison TenBrook of Bristow, Va., his mother, Muriel TenBrook of Greensboro, Ga, brother,
Dr. James TenBrook of Millville, NJ, nephews, Dr. Justin TenBrook of Charleston, SC, Chase TenBrook of Washington DC, James (J.R.) TenBrook of Millville, NJ, nieces, Arianna TenBrook and Alexandra TenBrook of Millville, NJ, uncle, Paul Roselle of Somers Point, NJ and other relatives and many friends.
A service celebrating the life of Scott will be held at Greenwood Memorial Park, 1001 East Broad Street, Millville, NJ at 10:30 A.M. on June 29th, 2019.
Vining Ivy Hill Chapel of Eatonton, GA is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Daily Journal on June 8, 2019