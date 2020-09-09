1/1
Sean C. Peek
Sean C. Peek

Millville - Sean C. Peek, 49, Bridgeton Police Officer, Badge #1027, of Millville ended his watch on Sunday, September 6, 2020.

He had served the Bridgeton Police Department from 2005 until his untimely death on Sunday afternoon.

Sean was born in Millville on February 9, 1971 and was the son of Charles F. Peek III of Irvine, KY and the late Gail Gabiano Peek, who passed away in 2015. He was raised in Millville and graduated from Millville High School in 1989. He also attended Camden County College where he received his emergency medical training. Shortly after high school Sean began working at Millville Rescue. He served as an EMT through Underwood Memorial Hospital in Woodbury with both stations 5 and 7 until entering the police academy in 1995. For three years he served with the Buena Vista Township Police Force while continuing as an EMT before joining the Bridgeton Police Department.

He served in several capacities with the police department including; detective, internal affairs officer, narcotics unit, patrolman and acting sergeant. Officer Peek received several awards and citations from the police department including a Purple Heart.

Sean was a member of Local # 94 PBA.

He and his wife, Megan M. (nee Pavon) Peek lived at the same Millville address for eleven years and lived briefly in Bridgeton prior to moving to Millville.

He loved his family trips to Disney World, playing the drums and most of all, spending time with his daughter.

Sean was also a history buff and enjoyed reading about the Civil War.

In addition to his father and his wife, Megan, he is survived by his beloved eight-year old daughter, Katherine Elizabeth Peek, his sister, Emily J. Dion (fiancé, Randy Green) of Millville, three nephews, Nathaniel, Matthew and Joshua Dion and his brother-in-law, Kevin Pavon (wife, Kristine Gannotta).

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral services beginning at 1 o'clock Friday afternoon, September 11th at the Freitag Funeral Home, 137 W. Commerce St., Bridgeton.

To livestream the service please go to the link on Sean's obituary on the funeral home website, freitagfuneralhome.com.

Graveside committal services will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Millville.

Friends will be received at the funeral home Friday from 10 o'clock Friday morning until the ceremony at 1.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to either The Wounded Warriors Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675 or to the SJ Regional Animal Shelter, 1644 N. Delsea Drive, Vineland, NJ 08360.




Published in The Daily Journal from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
