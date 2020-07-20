Selma Nutz



Upper Deerfield Twp. - Selma Kuehn Nutz, 84, of Upper Deerfield Township passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, Friday morning July 17, 2020 at Inspira Medical Center in Vineland where she had been a patient since Tuesday.



She was the wife of the late Reinhold Nutz who died in January. They would had celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary this past April.



Mrs. Nutz was born in Paris, Bassarabia (Romania) on September 27, 1935. She was the daughter of the late Ferdinand and Hulda Pfahl Kuehn.



She immigrated to the US from Germany in 1952 and had lived at the same home since 1955.



Mrs. Nutz worked for several years as a lab technician at the former Bridgeton Dye and Finishing company in Bridgeton.



She was always most interested in spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking for them using the recipes from German cuisine. Selma loved going to the beach and going on vacations with her husband.



She was a longtime member of the German Congregation of the Northville Lutheran Church.



Survivors include one son, Reinhold Nutz Jr. and his wife Joyce of Deerfield Twp., two grandchildren, Eric Nutz and his wife Amanda of Mt. Laurel and Michelle Rugenus and her husband Mark of Stow Creek, her brother, Heinz Kuehn (Laura) of Berlin and their children; Wendy Balinski (Joe), Stacy Cole (Jeff) and Lori Brandley (Larry). She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Ann, a niece, Susan Kuehn Foster (Russell), a nephew, William Kuehn (Beth) and a niece and nephews in the Nutz family, Meike, Gunther and Erhard as well as many great nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two brothers, Alvin Kuehn and Wilhelm Kuehn, a nephew, Bryan and a niece, Kathy.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral service at the Northville Lutheran Church, Old Burlington Road, Upper Deerfield Township on Friday afternoon July 24th at two o'clock.



Pastor Markus Vaga will officiate.



The burial will follow in the church cemetery.



Friends will be received at the church on Tuesday afternoon from 1until 2.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store