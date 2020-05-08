|
|
Serafin "Junior" Marti Mercado
Serafin "Junior" Marti Mercado age 70, was called home to be with Lord on Thursday, May 7th, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
Known to many as Junior, he was a loving, caring and generous soul. He was loved by so many, and missed by all. He loved spending time with his family and was always there for them. He was a jokester, a kid at heart and the life of the party. He had a love for animals and all things living. His jovial nature and great sense of humor kept family and friends laughing every time they were blessed to be in his presence. He enjoyed comedy, music and crafts. He earned a degree in teaching and nursing. He was employed by C & E Canners in Hammonton.
Junior was a member of Divine Mercy Parish of Vineland.
He is survived by two sisters Awilda Lopez of Vineland and Celida Marti of Millville, also two brothers, Hiram Andre Marti and Vidal Rivera (Noemi Rivera), all of Vineland. Two nieces Rosa Marti (Gilbert Maldonado Sr.) and Yobany Marti (Michael Alfe) all of Vineland. Seven nephews, Wilfredo Marti of Wildwood, Joaquin Lopez, Carlos Lopez (Brenda Lopez), Santiago Marti and Rafael Marti, all of Vineland, along with Milton Flores (Yvette Flores) and Luis Flores (Kelly Flores), all of Millville, and twenty-one great nephews and nieces.
He was predeceased by his mother Carmen Marti, his father Serafin Marti Sr., two brothers Edwin Marti and Wilfredo Marti and one sister Ana Amelia Soto Marti.
Private graveside services will be held in Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Please visit wbfuneralhome.com to send online condolences to the family.
Arrangements are by the Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, Vineland.
Published in The Daily Journal from May 8 to May 9, 2020