Shane Lattanzi
Millville - Shane Lattanzi, 37, of Millville, died on Thursday unexpectedly at home. Born and raised in Millville, Shane was a lifelong resident.
In his younger years, Shane enjoyed playing baseball and soccer. He was a graduate of Millville Senior High School. Shane then served in the United States Army, and after returning home, he worked for various landscaping companies in the area. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed his time crabbing and fishing. He was also an avid Philadelphia sports fan.
Shane is survived by parents, Mark and Dawn (Charlesworth) Lattanzi; son, Shane Jr.; brother, Mark Lattanzi Jr.; grandparents, Anthony and Virginia Lattanzi, Robert and Marion Charlesworth, and Sandi Damato; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Shane was pre-deceased by his grandmother, Evelyn.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, July 18th at 10 am, in the Greenwood Memorial Park Cemetery of Millville. Memorial contributions can be made to ALS Association, Greater Philadelphia Chapter, 321 Norristown Rd. Suite 260, Ambler, PA 19002. Written condolences can be sent to [email protected] or visit our web site at: www.rocapshannon.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on July 15, 2019