Vineland - Shannon Cleary, 44 passed away Sunday morning following a courageous 4 year battle with Metastatic Breast Cancer. Originally from Long Valley, New Jersey, Shannon relocated to Vineland, NJ with her family in 2008. On top of being a full time mom to her 3 beautiful daughters, Shannon spent her time volunteering at the girls' schools, coaching cheer, helping with drama productions, and cheering for her daughters on the softball field.
Shannon celebrated her life with every breath she has ever taken. She was in love with the beach and had a passion for the Christmas season. It was her favorite time of year to decorate the house. She was a devoted wife and mother, and a loving daughter, daughter-in-law, aunt, cousin, sister-in-law, and Godmother. Shannon had an electrifying smile that could light up a room and approached life with grace. She was the epitome of what it means to be a lady and remains a shining example for her daughters. Shannon loved deeply and, unconditionally, everyone with whom she came in contact.
Shannon is survived by Matt, her husband of 17 years; their three daughters, Kayla, Nora, and Quinn; her mother, Bernadette; her brothers, Tim (Careth) and, Chris (Amanda); her sister, Jennifer (Donald); nieces, nephew, aunts, uncles and cousins. Shannon was predeceased by her father, Brian, Sr. and brother, Brian, Jr.
Family and friends will be received on Friday evening from 6pm to 9pm at the DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., and again on Saturday morning at Padre Pio Parish, 4680 Dante Ave., Vineland from 9am to 10:45am, followed by a Funeral Liturgy at 11am at the church. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Vineland. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to The Pink Clover Foundation (www.pinkcloverfoundation.org
). An organization that is very near and dear to the Cleary Family. Pink Clover works tirelessly doing amazing work assisting families navigating this horrific disease in South Jersey. A trust fund has been set up for her girls, Kayla, Nora and Quinn. Donations can be made payable to the KayNorQ Trust Fund, c/o Kevin Cleary, 76 Statesir Place, Red Bank, NJ 07701. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com
