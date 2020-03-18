|
|
Sharlene E. Branch
Sharlene E. Branch, 85, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020, at the Cumberland Manor where she had been a resident for the last two years. Born in Bridgeton and a lifetime resident, she was the daughter of the late Clarence Flanigan and Grace Trexler Flanigan and was the wife of the late Robert G. Branch.
Before her retirement, Sharlene had been employed as the Office Manager for the dental practice of Dr. Arthur Boss for over 50 years.
She was a member of the Deerfield Presbyterian Church and had been involved with the Church's outreach program at the New Jersey Veterans Memorial Home in Vineland. She enjoyed crocheting and making special items for her family.
Surviving are her sons, Kenneth (Donna) Branch, Jay (Theresa) Branch and Jere (Terri) Branch; grandchildren, Barbara (Steve) Wilchenski, Karen (Keith) Stoms, Allison (Donnie Dowell) Jengehino, Stefanie (Adam Hudson) Branch, Erin (Jeffrey) Meeks, Kyle (Missy) Branch, Katie (Dan) Weigel, Kelsey (Brett) Sheldon and Shannon (Tyler Frederick) Branch; great-grandchildren, Tyler White, Emily and Stephen Wilchensky, Angelica Boner, Cody and Gianna Capelli, Garrett, Gavin and Khloe Stoms, McKenna and Ryan Hudson, Jessica, Emily and Katelyn Rathgeb, Danny Weigel Madison Meeks, Emmett Meeks and a new great-grandson to be born in August; her brother, Donald Flanigan and his wife, Betty and several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held at the PADGETT FUNERAL HOME, 1107 State Highway 77, Upper Deerfield Twp. on Saturday, March 21st from 2 to 3 PM. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family with interment taking place at Overlook Cemetery in Bridgeton.
Due to the current health situation, we ask that all who attend maintain social distancing. If you are feeling ill or are of advanced age we ask that you please consider your own health and the health of those in our community before attendance. Written condolences can be sent to the family through the funeral home website at www.padgettfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020