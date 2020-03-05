Services
Rone Funeral Service
1110 East Chestnut Avenue
Vineland, NJ 08360
856-691-4222
Sharon Blase Obituary
Sharon Blase

Vineland - Sharon P Blase, 76, of Vineland, NJ passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer.. Born in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Patricia and Joseph Plahy, she attended Cornell University and made Vineland her home after graduation. Beginning as a teacher and shortly moving on to become our Extension Home Economist, Sharon was responsible for bringing eduzation in Home Economics to Cumberland County families. Sharon was predeceased by her husband, Michael Blase. A combined visitation, funeral service and sharing of memories will begin on Monday, March 9 at 5pm at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2384 E Landis Avenue, Vineland, New Jersey. Burial will be private.

ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020
