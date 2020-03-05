|
Sharon Blase
Vineland - Sharon P Blase, 76, of Vineland, NJ passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer.. Born in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Patricia and Joseph Plahy, she attended Cornell University and made Vineland her home after graduation. Beginning as a teacher and shortly moving on to become our Extension Home Economist, Sharon was responsible for bringing eduzation in Home Economics to Cumberland County families. Sharon was predeceased by her husband, Michael Blase. A combined visitation, funeral service and sharing of memories will begin on Monday, March 9 at 5pm at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2384 E Landis Avenue, Vineland, New Jersey. Burial will be private.
ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360.
Published in The Daily Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020